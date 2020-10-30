Ariana Grande Drops New Album Titled 'positions'; See How Fans Have Reacted To It

Ariana Grande is one of the leading global pop stars. Her songs are widely loved by her fans and followers, who are now in for a treat as Ariana Grande has dropped another album titled positions. Ariana Grande's new album has created waves on social media as fans are widely loving this one. Read ahead to know what Ariana’ Grande’s new album all about.

Ariana Grande’ new album positions

Ariana Grande’s new album positions released after a lot of teasers on social media. The title track from the album also called positions. positions album is Ariana’s sixth studio album. The song sees Ariana as the President of the country. She is holding press conferences and walking her dogs on the lawn of the White House.

She talks about how she would switch positions for her lover as and when need be. She will be the President, a homemaker and a lover as well. She also sang that she deals like she is in the Olympics because of all the hoops she is jumping through. In one of the scenes, Ariana is seen appreciating and awarding a meal to a USPS worker. The album also features collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.

Fans have loved Ariana Grande’s new album song. Fans are pouring in their love for the video by supporting her role as the President. They are also appreciating her looks and costumes in the video. One fan has also appreciated the diversity that Ariana has represented in her positions video.

the mood, the lyrics, the harmonies, the strings, the violin throughout the album. you did it @ArianaGrande

it really is your best album. thank u, next will be missed. #ArianaGrande #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/CDgOHxh1En — Mourya Cheggoju (@MCheggoju) October 30, 2020

can we appreciate the female poc representation in positions? THIS is why we need ariana as president pic.twitter.com/99gzIgKkRD — emaan 🥀 (@chalametcakes) October 23, 2020

ariana really said im president and im not arguing pic.twitter.com/vIzZhZ3bWl — anna (@zeastelena) October 23, 2020

honestly it’s @ArianaGrande presenting postal workers with the medal of honor for me pic.twitter.com/NVFe2M3gOH — ☾ (@thetatecrapsby) October 23, 2020

the way ariana represented diversity in this video .... this is why i love her pic.twitter.com/BjlyJr6ADC — lyss (@hernameisagb) October 23, 2020

What button do I click to get all of the outfits from @ArianaGrande's "positions" music video into my closet?????? — Queen B. (@SinceYasmin) October 23, 2020

Ariana Grande had a highly successful 2019 with her record Thank You, Next. It was one of the most streamed songs. She was also on touring the world for her album Sweetener. She also collaborated with many other artists. Some of her widely loved collaborations from the year 2019 are Monopoly with Victoria Monét, Boyfriend with Social House and Rule the World with 2 Chainz. Ariana Grande has also won many awards and accolades for her contribution to the field of music. She won the Grammy Award for the Best Pop Local Album. She also has won the Billboard Music Award in the Best Female Artist category.

