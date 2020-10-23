Miley Cyrus All Set To Release Her 7th Studio Album 'Plastic Hearts' On November 27

Miley Cyrus announced her seventh studio album on October 23, Friday. Titled as Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus' new album is set to release on November 27, soon after the singer's 28th birthday that falls on November 23. The artist's upcoming album will include 12 original songs and Miley's recent live covers of Blondie’s Heart of Glass and the Cranberries’ Zombie.

Miley Cyrus announces new album Plastic Hearts

Announcing the exciting news, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram handle and shared a pink and black album cover featuring the star. She also penned a lengthy note adding to the cover image. She revealed that she began working on Plastic Hearts over two years ago. She also added that she thought she had figured out the entire record, its songs, sound and her whole life. However, Miley Cyrus' hard work was erased. In 2018, Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s home was burned down in the Wolsey wildfires that raged across California.

She wrote, 'But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes'.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus covers Pearl Jam's song; fans praise her saying she is saving 2020

Miley Cyrus further explained that she was lucky enough to retrieve her collaborations that still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series she was working on at that time. She further added, 'But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that'. Miley Cyrus concluded saying she is presenting her seventh studio record in triumph and gratitude. She also added Plastic Hearts release date.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus spills the beans about working on her upcoming Metallica covers

'Plastic Hearts' cover poster

Also Read | Miley Cyrus reveals being 'shaken' after she was chased down by a UFO in San Bernardino

Also Read | Miley Cyrus performs classic rock songs by The Cranberries and The Cure | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.