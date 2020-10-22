Miley Cyrus Spills The Beans About Working On Her Upcoming Metallica Covers

Hollywood star Miley Cyrus is currently working on recording an album of Metallica covers. The singer spilt the beans on her upcoming project during a conversation with fashion designer Rick Owens, as per reports by Interview Magazine. Hannah Montana fame Miley Cyrus explained Rick Owens over the phone and told him that she has been working on a Metallica Cover album.

Expressing her gratitude, Miley Cyrus said that she and her team are lucky enough to be able to continue to work on their art during the Pandemic. She said that initially, she felt uninspiring, but now they are totally ignited. Miley Cyrus has covered Metallica material in the past, most notably performing their 1991 hit Nothing Else Matters, during many of liver performances. Later in her conversation with Rick Owens, Miley Cyrus dropped the names of David Bowie, Motorhead and Iggy Pop. In Miley Cyrus’ recent performances at Save Our Stages Virtual Festival, she covered Cure and the Cranberries. Over the years, the pop star has also covered artists Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Beatles, Def Leppard and Fleetwood Mac.

Apart from preparing for her Metallica covers albums, Miley Cyrus is also prepping for an LP of original material. Miley Cyrus' latest song Midnight Sky released in August, giving a glimpse of her upcoming album to her fans. While promoting the song, Miley Cyrus had mentioned that she will be covering artists from Britney Spears to Metallica. In addition, she said that her new record will be reflective of who she is, which is just kind of different pieces of inspiration and influence. Metallica is a heavy metal band which formed in 1981. The band members consisted of Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, Dave Mustaine, Ron McGovney, Cliff Burton and Jason Newsted. The band was critically acclaimed for their first five albums.

