Ariana Grande's Lookalike Creates A Stir On Twitter; The 'Thank U, Next' Singer Reacts

TikTok is one of the largest social media apps right now. The platform revolves around people showcasing their talents through short-length videos and has over 500 million active users worldwide as of 2019. TikTok is not unknown to celebrity doppelgangers as various celebrity lookalikes post videos imitating the work of their favourite stars. Now, Ariana Grande has been introduced to her doppelganger Paige Niemann who is a TikTok sensation.

Ariana Grande's lookalike Paige Niemann

Paige Niemann is a 15-year-old TikTok star who has a massive following on the platform. The Ariana lookalike has over 1.7 million followers on TikTok and over 11.9 million likes. She caught Ariana's attention when one of her videos went viral on social media. In the video, Paige is seen paying a tribute to Grande's early career enacting her scene from the Nickelodeon show Victorious. The video was shared by one of Ariana's fan accounts on Twitter, check it out below.

I just know Ariana is terrified... pic.twitter.com/yOdYniNGjN — fan account (@knnewagb) November 22, 2019

Ariana, who is known to be in touch with her fans through social media is often seen addressing her fans. It was not too long before the video caught her attention and she left a witty yet sweet comment on the post. She stated that it is quite bizarre for Paige to enact a scene from her younger days dressed up as her older self. Check out her reaction below.

i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭 i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2019

Fans react to Ariana Grande's lookalike

she’s actually so sweet! she’s 14-15 (i can’t remember which one), and she was always told that she looks like you, so she just learned how to do makeup like yours! it’s not like she has gone out of her way to get surgeries and such. it’s sad how much hate she gets. — • faithlynn • 66 & 5 (@idleherron) November 24, 2019

Whole time I was over here like why is Ariana making a video of herself ? Until I read the tweets 😐 pic.twitter.com/i0oHb4a64f — Mondé Diallo (@MondeDiallo) November 23, 2019

You’re telling me this is not ariana grande pic.twitter.com/LVGTIZvajg — Summer ❼ TAYLOR SWIFT ARTIST OF THE DECADE (@TSiK0N) November 23, 2019

