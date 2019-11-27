The Debate
Ariana Grande's Lookalike Creates A Stir On Twitter; The 'Thank U, Next' Singer Reacts

Music

Ariana Grande fans were recently in shock to see the lookalike of their favourite singer. The video created such a stir that Ariana herself weighed in.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ariana Grande

TikTok is one of the largest social media apps right now. The platform revolves around people showcasing their talents through short-length videos and has over 500 million active users worldwide as of 2019. TikTok is not unknown to celebrity doppelgangers as various celebrity lookalikes post videos imitating the work of their favourite stars. Now, Ariana Grande has been introduced to her doppelganger Paige Niemann who is a TikTok sensation. 

Also read: Ariana Grande Falls Down Stage While Performing In Florida

Ariana Grande's lookalike Paige Niemann

Paige Niemann is a 15-year-old TikTok star who has a massive following on the platform. The Ariana lookalike has over 1.7 million followers on TikTok and over 11.9 million likes. She caught Ariana's attention when one of her videos went viral on social media. In the video, Paige is seen paying a tribute to Grande's early career enacting her scene from the Nickelodeon show Victorious. The video was shared by one of Ariana's fan accounts on Twitter, check it out below. 

Also read: Ariana Grande Struggling With Illness, Might Cancel Her Concert

Ariana, who is known to be in touch with her fans through social media is often seen addressing her fans. It was not too long before the video caught her attention and she left a witty yet sweet comment on the post. She stated that it is quite bizarre for Paige to enact a scene from her younger days dressed up as her older self. Check out her reaction below. 

Also read: Ariana Grande Thanks Bernie Sanders For Attending Her Concert

Fans react to Ariana Grande's lookalike

Also read: Ariana Grande Cancels Lexington Show As She feels ‘very Sick’

Also read: Ariana Grande: Check The Victorious Actor's Love For Black And White Pictures

 

 

 

