Ariana Grande To Miley Cyrus: Here Is How Hollywood Singers Spent Their Weekends

With everyone stuck in quarantine, the latest source of entertainment for fans is watching their favourite idols are up to. The stars are trying their best to reach out to their fans through their social media as they hold live sessions while signers try to host live concerts. The celebrities are also quite active on their social media as they share snaps from their quarantine life to keep their fans updated about everything. Take a look at how singers like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and more spent their weekends.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande won her fans over as she spent the weekend singing for her fans. She shared an IGTV video where Tommy Brown was seen performing on the piano as Ariana sang a song. She captioned the post, "tommy n i sending u some virtual love 🤍💻🎙 hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible 👩🏼‍💻 full video on my story bc IGTV literally fully cropped tommy n i out." [sic]

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has started her won quarantine show called Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus where she talks to celeb guests from her home on her Instagram Live. For the latest episode and the finale, she invited Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, and Kerry Washington. She spent her weekend with her pals on her show and shared the video on her social media.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber hosted an Instagram Live session with his fans. He mentioned in his post that the session will be joined by some of his favourite people. However, he later shared a series of stories where he informed his fans that the servers have crashed because of too many people when his live session abruptly ended.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez took to her social media to remind her fans to watch the latest episode of Thanks a Million. She shared in her caption how she met a SHEro. The video she shared starts with JLo walking in a hugging a little girl.

Camila Cabello

It seems that Camila Cabello is putting her quarantine time to good use by learning different skills. The singer took to her Instagram stories to share a series of videos where she is making pancakes. She informed her fans that she did not know how to cook before the quarantine.

