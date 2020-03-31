Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Natural Hair In This Latest Selfie, See Pic

With everyone stuck in quarantine, most of the celebrities are using this time to rejuvenate their skin and take good care of their hair and body as well. Ariana Grande is now the lastest celebrity to all natural with her look. She recently looked drop-dead gorgeous with her curly hair in the picture she posted on her social media.

Ariana Grande flaunts her natural hair in a selfie

The singer shared a selfie with her fans with her long black naturally undone hair. Ariana Grande flaunted her waves as the bangs covered a side of her face. She went all bare with her makeup and only added a touch of eyeliner and a nude shade of lip. She captioned the picture, "get a load a dis" [sic]

Ariana Grande shared this selfie across all social media platforms including Twitter. Her mom Joan Grande quickly began gushing over Ari's natural look. She commented on the micro-blogging site, "your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you…" [sic]

It was quite a rare sight for her fans to see Ariana Grande with her naturally undone hair. The Seven Rings singer is usually seen sporting her sleek and high ponytail with a long straight mane at the back. When her hair is not tied up in a high ponytail, she sports a half and half hairstyle with half of her hair tied up and the other hair let loose.

The last time fans saw her with her naturally curly hair is when her stylist Josh Liu posted a picture of the singer lying in bed with wet and curly hair. It was as if Ariana Grande had stepped out of the shower. Fans quickly stormed the comments section and started gushing over how they like her natural hair.

