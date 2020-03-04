Ariana Grande And Mikey Foster Split After 9 Months Of Dating, Here's The Reason

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster have now split after nine months of alleged dating. A report recently revealed why the alleged couple decided to end things. The report also talked about how they called it quits after rumours swirled that they began dating as far back as June 2019. The report went on to explain that Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster were a fling and that it was fun and added that it was never going to turn into anything serious.

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster call it quits after 9 months of dating, here is why

The report also talked about how Ariana really liked Mikey but was not head over heels for the singer. The duo was enjoying their chemistry and was exploring if it could be more. They also added that the 'relationship' did not end up being what they thought and they are cool with it. Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster had fun and are now friends and also there is no real drama to worry about, as added by the report.

Ariana was earlier photographed packing up PDA with a mystery man at the San Fernando Valley bar with a group of friends. Another report revealed that it may be the incident that led to the breakup of the Ariana and Mikey. Reportedly, Mikey Foster knew things between him and Ariana Grande and was over the moment when he saw the pictures of her making out with someone else.

The report also suggests that Mikey has no hard feelings about what happened and that he cares about Ariana Grande, no matter what. Mikey Foster will continue to work with her as he knows they make great music together. The report also added that there are no hard feelings on Mikey's end and it is all positive vibes.

