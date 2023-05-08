Arijit Singh Injured After Fan's Unruly Behaviour At Aurangabad Concert

Arijit Singh's video in which he is being pulled by a fan in the crowd mid concert has gone viral. The incident occured during his show in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. In the clip, the singer stopped his concert and could be heard scolding the fan who pulled his hand. "You are pulling me... I am struggling. You have to understand this, you were pulling. You were having fun, that’s fine, but if I am not able to perform, how will you have fun?" Arijit said.

He added, "You are a grown up and a mature person right? Why did you pull my hand? My hand is shaking now." When he asked, "Should I leave?” The audience immediately screamed, “No”.

Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comments section. A user wrote, "Very shameful. Is this the way U show yr love n respect 4 a lovely singer like Arijit singh. I believe this kind of a behaviour is so unacceptable. Learn to be decent n cultured or don't attend events if U can't behave yrself. Be an admirer not a destructer (sic)." Another fan wrote, "As a fan feeling shameful about this incident..... Please Respect #artist #arjitsingh Get Well Soon Legend (sic)."

In another viral video, Arijit could be seen getting a crepe bandage tied around his arm after the incident. In the video, he instructed the person to tie it around tightly. For the concert, Arijit opted for a black ensemble with a neon green jacket. The Kesariya singer is currently on a nationwide tour. He has already performed in cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

More about Arijit Singh

The 36-year-old singer made his Bollywood debut with the song Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. He has sung hit songs such as Phir Le Aya Dil, Tum Hi Ho, Meri Aashiqui, Laal Ishq, Channa Mereya, Apna Banale and many more.