Hina Khan To Feature In Arijit Singh's Next Song Video Alongside Priyank Sharma

A music video starring Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will soon be released on YouTube. The song has been sung by fan-favourite, Arijit Singh. The song has been titled Raanjhana. The teaser of the song was released by Zee Music Company on their official Instagram handle. The teaser was shared by Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma later.

Hina Khan to star with Priyank Sharma in a music video

The teaser of the song Raanjhana was recently released on social media. In the video, Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan can be seen in a romantic mood. However, the song is expected to feature a tragic love story as Hina Khan can be seen getting married to another man. The tag with the title that appears in the teaser says, “A never die love story”. Have a look at the teaser here.

The song has been much-anticipated and is expected to do well with the audience. The previous Bollywood music videos have been received well by the listeners. Songs like Filhall and Pachtaoge were quick to go viral across all social media platforms. Pachtaoge was also a song sung by Arijit Singh and has more than 3 million views currently.

Read Akshay Kumar's Filhaall: Kriti Sanon Gushes Over Co-star After Sister Nupur's Grand Debut

Also read Meghna Gulzar Movies: Raazi, Filhaal And Other Notable Works Of The Filmmaker

Hina Khan shares the poster of her upcoming song video

The poster of the song, Raanjhana, was also posted by actor Hina Khan on her official handle. In the poster, the actor, along with alleged best friend Priyank Sharma, can be seen having a lovely moment. In the caption for the post, the actor has written that a beautiful tale is coming the audience’s way. She has also written “get ready to fall in love again” as a part of the cation. She has also tagged singer Arijit Singh with the word “favourite”. Priyank Sharma also shared the post on his official handle. Here is a look at the poster.

Read Filhall Singer Praak Thanks Akshay Kumar For Starring In His Music Video, Calls Him 'God'

Also read Filhall: B Praak Looks Like A Boss In His New Music Video Featuring Akshay Kumar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.