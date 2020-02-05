Valentine's Day 2020: Best Bollywood Romantic Movies Of 2000's To Binge-watch On This Day

The season of love is around the corner and to enjoy Valentine’s day, most of you must be looking for some plans. And what better way to spend Valentine's day than watching Bollywood romcoms?

Most of the Bollywood movies have a cheesy format, followed by that typical 'boy meets girl' story. While on other days, this might seem banal to many, on Valentine's day, people love to watch such mushy romances. Therefore, here's a list of romantic Bollywood movies from the 2000s that are perfect for Valentine's Day 2020.

Mohabbatein (2000)

This film was a true gem for the love birds and also a truly binge-watch worthy movie for Valentine’s Day. The popular movie had the romance king of Bollywood, Sharukh Khan in the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwariya Rai. This film was a battle between love and fear, among two stubborn men and their different ideologies.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

One of the best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day and have a great time with your loved one is Dil Chahta Hai. This movie had popular B'Town actors like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and other amazing casts. Dil Chahta Hai was a movie about the three inseparable childhood friends who are just out of college. Once they fall in love, their friendship gets affected and the crux of the story follows their trials and tribulations with respect to love and friendship.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

This early 2000s movie is a hit and a popular among romantics till date. The cast of the movie, which included Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza did amazing work. The story of the movie was about a young girl and a lover who hides his true identity to win the heart of the girl. Later the girl is in a fix between an obsessive lover and a gentle suitor.

Tum Bin…Love Will Find a Way (2001)

This movie was a romantic Bollywood flick that had a great cast that included Priyanshu Chatterjee, Himanshi Malik, and Sandali Sinha. The movie was a story of a man who accidentally kills his associate and then decided to watch over his company to look after his family and friends. And then he falls in love with his fiancé, Piya.

Saathiya (2002)

This movie is one of the best romantic movies of Bollywood to binge-watch on Valentine’s Day. This movie was about a couple that runs away to get married and set up their own home thinking that love is enough to live a life. But however, later they face a lot of problems when faced with the harsh realities of life.

