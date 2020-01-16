The Debate
Salman Khan's Upcoming Film 'Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai' To Cast Singer Arjun Kanungo

Bollywood News

Singer Arjun Kanungo will be starring in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Arjun made an announcement about the same on social media. Read more.

salman khan

Actor Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, which received mixed reviews from the audience. After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for two of his projects. Salman Khan is hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 13 on weekends as well as working on his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The teaser of the film created a massive buzz among fans. It was also rumoured that the film was the second part of Wanted but Salman came forth and cleared the rumours and said that Radhe is a whole new different film and has nothing to do with Wanted

Also Read: Salman Khan's Mother Salma Khan Is On Instagram; Follows Only 8 People

Also Read: 'Kick 2' Starring Salman Khan To Release In December 2021, Confirms Sajid Nadiadwala

Recently, it has been reported that singer Arjun Kanungo who is popularly known for songs like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and La La La among a few hits, will be setting his foot in Bollywood. The singer will be making his acting debut in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. The singer took to his social media to share the news and to thank Salman Khan for the opportunity. 

On his social media handle, Arjun announced that his audience will be seeing him acting in the film. The singer also thanked Salman Khan for believing in him and for giving him this opportunity. 

Here is the post shared by Arjun Kanungo

Also Read: Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Shares Cute Pictures Of The Actor With Bhanji Ayat

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Hit The Theatres In 2021, Sajid Nadiadwala Gives Way Details

 

 

