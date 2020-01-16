Salman Khan's Upcoming Film 'Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai' To Cast Singer Arjun Kanungo

Actor Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, which received mixed reviews from the audience. After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for two of his projects. Salman Khan is hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 13 on weekends as well as working on his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The teaser of the film created a massive buzz among fans. It was also rumoured that the film was the second part of Wanted but Salman came forth and cleared the rumours and said that Radhe is a whole new different film and has nothing to do with Wanted.

Recently, it has been reported that singer Arjun Kanungo who is popularly known for songs like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and La La La among a few hits, will be setting his foot in Bollywood. The singer will be making his acting debut in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. The singer took to his social media to share the news and to thank Salman Khan for the opportunity.

On his social media handle, Arjun announced that his audience will be seeing him acting in the film. The singer also thanked Salman Khan for believing in him and for giving him this opportunity.

Here is the post shared by Arjun Kanungo

First big drop of 2020! You will see me acting in #Radhe this Eid!! A huge huge thank you to the amazing @beingsalmankhan for believing in me and giving me this opportunity ❤️ New year, new goals! 🙏🏻💪🏽🙌 https://t.co/L61ch7h1qO — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) January 16, 2020

It’s been a crazy morning. I can’t tell you how long I’ve wanted to tell everyone about #Radhe ! Thank you sir @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️🙏🏻 you have given my dream wings #Grateful pic.twitter.com/xwBx1vga6K — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) January 16, 2020

