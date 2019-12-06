Ahead Of Arjun Kanungo's Concert In Pune, Here Is A List Of His Popular Romantic Tracks

Arjun Kanungo is all set to set the stage on fire. The dapper singer will be performing in Pune on 7th December, Saturday. His concert is at Liberty square Phoenix Market city, 7 pm onwards. Arjun is an extremely popular pop singer and song composer. All his songs are smashing hits, which have topped radio charts over weeks. The dapper singer has an impeccable fashion sense and is often spotted at various events in quirky outfits. In fact, Arjun is quite active on social media and he keeps on teasing his fans with fun posts frequently. Arjun Kanungo has managed to create a special place for himself in the music industry in a very short period. Take a look at his most popular romantic tracks which might set your heart racing.

Top Five Romantic Tracks Of Arjun Kanungo

Fursat:

Fursat featured Arjun Kanungo and Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan. It is amidst the most popular romantic tracks of the singer. Arjun Kanungo's mesmerising voice and an emotional story in the video made Fursat a blockbuster hit song. The most powerful element of the track Fursat is its intense lyrics. The song Fursat has over 29+million views on Youtube.

La La La:

When Arjun Kanungo teamed up with singing sensation Neha Kakkar, the audience went crazy. The song La La La has over 133 million views on Youtube now. It is a smashing hit with peppy music and catchy lyrics.

Woh Baarishein

This song is one of the most soulful songs of Arjun Kanungo. The music video features Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sachin Pilagaonkar. The track Woh Baarishein has melodious music and is a must-listen song if you like romantic tracks.

Aaya Na Tu:

Aaya Na Tu is a romantic-cum-break-up song. It is a perfect blend of emotional lyrics and the right kind of music. It is a duet track shot outside India featuring Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehsan.

Tu Na Mera:

Arjun Kanunga is dating Machine actress Carla Dennis. The much-in-love couple often posts their adorable pictures on social media together. This song Tu Na Mera is picturised on this real-life couple. It is an emotional track, with compelling lyrics and video. A must-listen romantic track of Arjun Kanungo.

