Blue: From 'All Rise' To 'One Love'; Take A Look At 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy Band

Blue, the English boy band, is one of the most celebrated boy-bands of all time. The decade of 2000 to 2010 can be considered as the golden ear for this alluring music band. Songs of Blue were a rage amongst the youth during that time. The sensational boy band has an unbelievable fanbase across the globe even today. Blue has four members, namely, Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan, and Antony Costa.

Also Read: Backstreet Boys: From Everybody To Incomplete; Check Out 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy-band

Greatest Hits Of Blue

The songs composed by this band managed to top UK's music charts for several weeks. Take a look at Ten Greatest Blue songs, that are still fresh in everyone's memory-

Also Read: Photos That Are Proof Of Urvashi Rautela's Obsession With Blue

The biggest hits of Blue are One Love and All Rise, with over 50 million views on Youtube each. In 2009, Blue collaborated with the legendary Elton John for the song Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word. The songs became a smashing hit. Currently, it has over 83 million views on Youtube. Blue has won numerous music awards for their outstanding contribution to the world of music. Some of the prestigious awards the band has won include-

TMF Award for Best Breakthrough Newcomer-2001

Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act -2002

MTV Asia Award for Favourite Pop Act consecutively for 2003 and 2004

Also Read: Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Check Out Some Iconic Outfits Of The 'Gimme More' Popstar

Take a look at some Instagram posts of the band-

Also Read: CM Punk Calls Blue WWE Universal Title Design 'stupid', Stays True To His Word

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.