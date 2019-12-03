The Debate
Blue: From 'All Rise' To 'One Love'; Take A Look At 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy Band

Music

Blue is a popular music band of the late 2000s which is famous even today. Most of their songs are smashing hits. Check out their 10 greatest songs. Read More.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Blue

Blue, the English boy band, is one of the most celebrated boy-bands of all time. The decade of 2000 to 2010 can be considered as the golden ear for this alluring music band. Songs of Blue were a rage amongst the youth during that time. The sensational boy band has an unbelievable fanbase across the globe even today. Blue has four members, namely, Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan, and Antony Costa.

Greatest Hits Of Blue

The songs composed by this band managed to top UK's music charts for several weeks. Take a look at Ten Greatest Blue songs, that are still fresh in everyone's memory-

  1. One Love-Blue - One Love
  2. All Rise-Blue - All Rise
  3. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word-Blue Featuring Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (Official Video)
  4. This Temptation-Blue - This Temptation
  5. U Make Me Wanna-Blue - U Make Me Wanna (Official Video)
  6. Guilty-Blue - Guilty (Official Video)
  7. If You Come Back-Blue - If You Come Back (Official Video)
  8. Breathe Easy-Blue - Breathe Easy (Official Video)
  9. Best In Me-Blue Best In Me
  10. Curtain Falls-Blue - Curtain Falls (Official Video)

The biggest hits of Blue are One Love and All Rise, with over 50 million views on Youtube each. In 2009, Blue collaborated with the legendary Elton John for the song Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word. The songs became a smashing hit. Currently, it has over 83 million views on Youtube. Blue has won numerous music awards for their outstanding contribution to the world of music. Some of the prestigious awards the band has won include-

  • TMF Award for Best Breakthrough Newcomer-2001
  • Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act -2002
  • MTV Asia Award for Favourite Pop Act consecutively for 2003 and 2004

Also Read: Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Check Out Some Iconic Outfits Of The 'Gimme More' Popstar

Also Read: CM Punk Calls Blue WWE Universal Title Design 'stupid', Stays True To His Word

 

 

Published:
