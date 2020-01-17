Armaan Malik's Top Rated Songs That Compelled Audience To Listen Them On Loop

Armaan Malik is a well known Indian singer who has sung songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, among others. The singer is widely loved for his songs and also well-received by the critics for emerging as one of the popular singers in the Indian music industry. He has won several different awards and also developed a firm foot in the industry with his voice. Here are some of the top-rated songs of Armaan Malik.

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar is a song from the movie Sanam Re. The song is sung by Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, and Palak Mucchal. It is composed by Amaal Malik and written by Manoj Yadav. The song has more than 357M views on YouTube.

Main Rahoon ya Na Rahoon

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon is one of the most popular songs sung by Armaan Malik. The song is directed by Amit Sharma and lyrics of the are written by Rashmi Varg. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon is composed by Amaal Malik. It was awarded by the Global Indian Music Academy Awards under the category of Best Music Video. It has more than 183M views on YouTube.

Main Hoon Hero Tera

Main Hoon Hero Tera from the movie Hero was sung by Armaan Malik. The song was nominated for Mirchi Music Awards for Critics Choice Upcoming Music Composer of the year. Armaan won the Stardust Award as the Best Playback-Singer (Male) in the year 2015 for lending his beautiful voice to the number. The original version of the song is sung by Salman Khan. The music of the song is given by Amaal Malik. The song has more than 6.1 M views.

Sab Tera

Armaan Malik voiced for one of the beautiful songs of 2016 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The music of the song is given by Amaal Malik. The song is written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, it has more than 43M views on YouTube.

