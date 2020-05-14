Asha Bhosle Launches YouTube Channel, Releases New Song Titled 'Main Hoon'; Watch Here

Asha Bhosle is widely considered to be one of the most legendary singers we have in the country today. The singer had yesterday announced to her fans that she will be launching her much-awaited YouTube channel. Last night, the singer launched the channel and even released her first song, Main Hoon.

Asha Bhosle recently launched her YouTube channel for her fans. She even went on to release a new original number titled Main Hoon on the channel. The singer did so to mark the 64th birthday of spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravishankar.

The singer’s new song, Main Hoon is also dedicated to Sri Sri Ravishankar. The video of the song has clips of him interacting with his followers paired with Asha Bhosle’s singing. As soon as Asha Bhosle launched the channel, fans flocked to the same to get the first glimpse of the veteran singer’s new song, Main Hoon. Even her spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar commented on the song by saying that the song explains divinity and love for mankind.

Take a look at Asha Bhosle’s new YouTube song, Main Hoon here:

Asha Bhosle had shared on her social media that she will be launching her YouTube channel for fans on the occasion of Sri Sri Ravishankar’s birthday. In the caption, Asha Bhosle had added, “Premiering today on my newly launched YouTube channel. Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji Birthday Song by Asha Bhosle. I'll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my channel so do subscribe if you don't want to miss out”.

