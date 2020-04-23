Asha Bhosle condemns attack on Arnab Goswami, says 'physical violence unacceptable'

Asha Bhosle strongly expressed her disapproval after Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Editor of Republic TV, were physically attacked in the wee hours on Wednesday. The legendary singer termed Goswami an ‘honest journalist’ and termed it ‘upsetting’ that he and his family was attacked by his opponents. Bhosle also stated that physical violence is 'unacceptable' and hoped for the truth to prevail.

Asha Bhosle shared a picture with Arnab Goswami and concluded her post with the words ‘Satyameva Jayate.’

Here’s the post

@republic Upsetting to hear that honest journalist Shri Arnab Goswami & his family were attacked by his opponents. Physical violence is unacceptable towards anyone. Satyamev Jayate (Truth Shall Prevail) pic.twitter.com/SORY2i34LM — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 23, 2020

Earlier, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit were among the stars from the film industry who had expressed their strong views over the attack. Leaders from across political parties have also condemned the act.

As per ANI, two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack after an FIR was registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai early on Thursday.

Arnab Goswami was driving back from the Republic TV studio to his home with wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, when two goons on a bike, made abusive gestures, banged on his car window, threw a liquid on his car, before overtaking the vehicle. Security guards caught hold of the goons, who admitted that they were Youth Congress workers and that they were sent to attack as per the instructions of the higher-ups.

