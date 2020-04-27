Asha Bhosle's 18-year-old Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Launches YouTube Channel

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who has always been active on social media, recently took to Twitter and announced that her 18-year-old granddaughter - Zanai Bhosle has launched her YouTube channel. Interestingly, the youngster also wants Asha to follow the brigade. Read on to know.

Zanai Bhosle launches YouTube channel

On Sunday night, Asha Bhosle took to her Twitter to announce that her 18-year-old granddaughter is very nicely making use of the free time amid Coronavirus lockdown. The Mere Mehboob Tujhe Salam singer is impressed to see how well young kids are "adapting" to the situation. "In these days of home arrest, it's interesting to see how well young kids are adapting to the situation. My 18-year-old granddaughter Zanai, launched her YouTube channel today and is convincing me to launch one as well, Zarasa Jhoom Loon Mein," the 86-year-old tweeted on Sunday. Fans in huge numbers have gushed to like Zanai Bhosle's first video online.

In the video, Zanai Bhosle can be seen sharing snippets of her life, as she says, "Welcome to my channel". She talks about how her journey with music began and how much she loves dancing and eating food. Asha Bhosle's granddaughter has also shared pictures of herself with renowned faces in the industry like - Kajol and Salman Khan. Not to miss her enthusiastic party videos, that showcases the fun side of her.

Meanwhile, on April 24, Asha Bhosle shared a black and white family photo that was taken decades ago. "Remembering my parents today as it's my father's anniversary. I was his favourite, though my sisters will disagree (Smiling face with smiling eyes emoji) I'm on my mother's lap in this photo. Those were wonderful times. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the" she captioned the image. Check out the frame here.

Remembering my parents today as it’s my fathers anniversary. I was his favourite, though my sisters will disagree 😊I’m on my mothers lap in this photo. Those were wonderful times. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the... pic.twitter.com/0CwcDa2fBS — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 24, 2020

