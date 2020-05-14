Asha Bhosle Reveals granddaughter Zanai Inspired Her to Start A YouTube Channel

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has given all credits of her new YouTube channel to her granddaughter Zanai. The legendary singer reveals how her granddaughter is the only reason she could venture into YouTube. Reports suggest that Asha Bhosle launched her own channel on Wednesday by the name Asha Bhosle Official.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami, Says 'physical Violence Unacceptable'

Asha Bhosle reveals the real reason why she started her YouTube channel

Asha Bhosle revealed in an interview that her granddaughter, Zanai, is a lot like herself. Her 18-year-old granddaughter oozes the creative genes from the family. Zanai Bhosle loves to sing and compose her own songs. She has also learned professional Kathak. Asha Bhosle also added that despite the massive age difference between the two, she has learned a lot from Zanai. Her views about things is worth listening and learning from, she is mature as compared to her age, Bhosle added.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Launches YouTube Channel, Releases New Song Titled 'Main Hoon'; Watch Here

Zanai, too, has her own Youtube channel. She creates and shares content that can inspire many. Even Asha Bhosle has watched her videos and she found them very inspiring. Zanai sensed her grandma’s interest in the content and persistently asked Asha to start her own channel. Zanai inspired Asha to record her own life experiences and share it on the platform.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Asha Bhosle Pays Tribute, Says 'Chintu Was Always By My Side'

The real reason she started the channel is that she was long pending on penning her words down as requested by fans. She recalled that she never had any time to do so. However, after observing the grandchildren at home, she could understand the world much better. She thought that sharing her life would bring a smile on someone's face or make someone laugh. She adds that sharing the life lived for over 86 years could be interesting for many fans of the legendary singer.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle's 18-year-old Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Launches YouTube Channel

Asha Bhosle adds that the YouTube channel can be her timeless documents for the future for people to remember her work. However, she wants the experience to be only positive, so that it overshadows the negativity in the world. At times she could also chat with her followers and fans through YouTube.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.