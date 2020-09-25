SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Asha Bhosle Mourns Loss Of A 'great Artiste', Shares Memories

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 today, i.e September 25, 2020. The veteran singer had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the MGM healthcare hospital on August 05, 2020, where he breathed his last. Though the veteran singer was responding positively to the treatment two weeks back, his health deteriorated after it.

Singer Asha Bhosle, who was a longtime collaborator with late SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a note on his passing after a health battle that lasted over a month. In her statement, Asha Bhosle recalled the times when the late veteran singer helped her with the Tamil pronunciation while she was prepping for a Ilayaraja song. Read Asha Bhosle's statement on SP Balasubrahmanyam's passing below -

This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam's demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artiste. His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend. He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artiste has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu.

On the other hand, Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman have also shared their condolences over SPB's demise. Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter and wrote a tweet in Hindi expressing that she is immensely distressed over the passing of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Whereas, AR Rahman shared a photo with SPB writing 'devastated'. He later shared a 30-second-long tribute for SPB. Check it out below -

Lata Mangeshkar's tweet -

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain.

AR Rahman's tribute to SPB

