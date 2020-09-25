SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Did You Know SPB Held A Guinness World Record?

The legendary musician and playback singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last today. He passed away at a private hospital in Chennai, after he was tested positive for COVID-19 in August. In the official statement released by the hospital today, they stated that he breathed his last at 1.04 p.m. after he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. Although Balasubrahmanyam was admitted at MGM Healthcare back in August and was said to be doing well initially, the legend was put on ventilator after his health worsened recently.

We confirm that sadly Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam has passed away at MGM Healthcare Chennai.



Our thoughts and condolences remain with the family and loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/hhoQFMzPMF — MGMHealthcare (@MGMHealthcare) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at the age of 74

Popularly known as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam had tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4, 2020. However, the late singer and musician continued to be on a ventilator. On September 25, the news of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's death has left the entire country aghast. The doctors at the MGM healthcare had also released an official statement on September 23, wherein they described that the health condition of the legendary singer had deteriorated. The statement also mentioned that he was extremely critical and needed close monitoring.

The official statement released by MGM healthcare on Sept. 23 read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition".

Health bulletin on Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam, as on September 24 2020, 6:30 PM IST#MGMHealthcare #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/fLAAtH074h — MGMHealthcare (@MGMHealthcare) September 24, 2020

More on SPB'S Achievements

Did you know SPB holds the Guinness World Record for being the only artist who has recorded over a whopping 40,000 songs? The National Award-winning singer marked his debut as a singer with 1966's Telugu film titled Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna.

After kickstarting his career, the legendary singer went on to record songs in 16 different languages which include Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to name a few. In addition to being a prolific singer, SPB was also a voiceover artist. For his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, the late musician had received two civilian awards as well, which include a Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

