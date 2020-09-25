SP Balasubrahmanyam Passed Away At 1:04 Pm Today, Announces Son SP Charan

On September 25, legendary singer-musician Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam passed away at Chennai at the age of 74. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared the news of SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise on his social media. On the other side, the late singer's son SP Charan said, "SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm."

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health 'extremely Critical', Put On ‘maximal Life Support’:Hospital

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away

In August, Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare after testing positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, he did well initially, but later his health took a turn for the worse as he was put on a ventilator and ECMO support. On September 7, though he tested negative for COVID-19, the late singer continued to be on the ventilator and ECMO even as he participated in passive physiotherapy. SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two children.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, the 74-year old singer informed his fans that he was suffering from a very mild attack of coronavirus and had got himself hospitalised to take rest. He had said that though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take rest, he decided to be in a hospital, as at home his family members would get concerned.

READ | S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's Son On Singer's Health: 'Dad Is Stable And Is Continuing Physio'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao, has expressed deep shock over the death of SP Balasubramanyam. The CM said Balu, as SPB is affectionately called by his fans, won fans all over the country with thousands of melodious songs.

The CM said it was unfortunate that despite the best efforts put in by the doctors and other medical staff to protect Balu’s life, it did not work. He said the void created by his death could never be filled. The chief minister also praised the contributions made by Balu as playback singer, composer, actor in the world of cinema. The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Updates On Singer's Health: 'Dad's Progress Is Slow But Stable'

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Singer's Health Update; Reveals He Is 'stable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.