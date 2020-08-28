Baba Sehgal Raps About Biryani In His Latest Music Video; Watch

On August 27, Baba Sehgal uploaded a music video that was titled as Biryani. He posted this video on his social media handles and a few streaming sites. Read on to know more details about the story:

Baba Sehgal raps about biryani

Baba Sehgal's new rap, Biryani has quirky lyrics suggesting people have biryani wholeheartedly. As the music starts, Baba Sehgal starts rapping about how much everybody loves Biryani and as the song continues, he suggests people to eat biryani without worrying about their calories. He takes names on various Biryanis such as lucknowi Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani. His Lyrics rhyme with each other such, 'Khaano ki raani bass ek Biryani hai'. Throughout the video he is seen having Biryani while rapping about it.

He captioned his Instagram and Twitter post of the music video with two lines from his new rap. He wrote, "Menu mein na dikhey arey aisa koi dhaba nahi, Ungli na chaati toh naam Mera baba nahi". Scroll down to watch Baba Sehgal's Biryani song.

Menu mein na dikhey arey aisa koi dhaba nahi,

Ungli na chaati toh naam mera baba nahi 🤣



Biryani - Thursday Special pic.twitter.com/7Mmmbhg0AP — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) August 27, 2020

Within a day, Baba Sehgal's music video has already managed to garner more than 83K views on Instagram and 2.6K views on Twitter. The video has 16 retweets on Twitter.

Also Read | Baba Sehgal Raps In His Trademark Style To Express Love For 'black Coffee'; Watch Video

Baba Sehgal's songs

Baba Sehgal is quite active on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his humorous posts. He has always amused his fans with his raps that have relatable and quirky lyrics. His trademark is singing his raps with rhyming words and catchy music. Baba Sehgal recently took to Instagram to upload a rap on a trending topic Binod, a YouTube comment that turned into a viral meme. The video crossed more than 1 lakh 22 thousand views on Instagram and 8K views on Instagram. Take a look:

Also Read | Baba Sehgal Posts Hilarious Goodnight Wish For Rihanna With Rana Daggubati Reference

Promo Image source: Baba Sehgal's IG

Also Read | Baba Sehgal's 'Yeh COVID Kyun Aaya' & Other Rap Songs That Are Too Relatable Currently

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.