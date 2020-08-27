Baba Sehgal Raps In His Trademark Style To Express Love For 'black Coffee'; Watch Video

On August 26, singer-music composer Baba Sehgal shared a hilarious video, in which he rapped about black coffee. As the music started, Baba Sehgal started rapping about how sipping a black coffee helps an individual. As the song progressed further, Baba Sehgal explained the after-effects of black coffee while singing a quirky rap about it. To add a caption to his Twitter post, Baba picked two lyrics from his song, and wrote, "Caffein hai issiliye nasha sa aata hai, Khopdi mein koi saxophone bajata hai Black Coffee - drink it hot". Scroll down to watch Baba Sehgal's latest rap on black coffee:

Baba Sehgal raps about black coffee

Caffein hai issiliye nasha sa aata hai,

Khopdi mein koi saxophone bajata hai😜



Black Coffee - drink it hot ☕️ pic.twitter.com/hRgQ3YhG7f — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) August 26, 2020

Within a couple of hours, the rap-video managed to garner more than 2.2K views, and is still counting. On the other side, the video post also bagged 80 likes along with 15 re-tweets. Showering love on the singer, a fan wrote, "My everlasting crush @OnlyBabaSehgal ,,,,since aaja meri gadi me baith ja U R #Rock" while another asserted, "Black coffee with goree".

Baba Sehgal's songs

The Thanda Thanda Paani singer is quite active on social media. With a pinch of humour, he has often amused his fans with relatable yet funny lyrics of his songs. Apart from entertaining his fans and followers with his original witty raps and song, Sehgal has also sung his own version of various popular songs.

A few days back, Baba shared a rap song about water, titled 'Water is H2O'. In his trademark rhyming words style, Sehgal rapped about the importance of H2O, the chemical formula of water. Sharing the video on his Instagram and Twitter handles, the rapper wrote a caption, which read, "Friend banao ya Foe, Water is H2O".

Meanwhile, earlier this month when a name, Binod, took the internet by storm, the 54-year-old music composer made a rib-tickling rap on it. He rhymed a Hindi word, Suno, and UNO with Binod. The netizens poured in love on Sehgal's creativity as many of them called it ‘outstanding, awesome’, and ‘a chartbuster’, among many other compliments.

