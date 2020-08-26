Baba Sehgal Posts Hilarious Goodnight Wish For Rihanna With Rana Daggubati Reference

Rapper Baba Sehgal posted a goodnight note for singer Rihanna on August 25. The rapper added a rhythmic tone with it by the use of words like Rana, harana and aana. Baba Sehgal wrote, “A very Good Night @rihanna, Dagubatti is rana, defeat is harana, when you come to India next, ghar zaroor aana." The tweet was widely appreciated by Baba Sehgal’s fans.

Some users tried to continue his rap by adding more rhyming words while others hailed him by sharing hilarious GIFs. One of the users wrote, "Garmi badh rahi hai Toh ab roz nahana". Another user made a hilarious rap for Baba Sehgal in response, she wrote, "A very good night Baba, mumbai me hai Colaba, mat kar shor-sharaba, don't go to a hotel but go to a Dhaba..". Take a look at Baba Sehgal's Twitter update.

A very Good Night @rihanna, Dagubatti is rana, defeat is harana, when you come to India next, ghar zaroor aana 😋 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) August 24, 2020

Garmi badh rahi hai

Toh ab roz nahana — notimeforlove (@DrVW30) August 25, 2020

@OnlyBabaSehgal - A very good night Baba, mumbai me hai Colaba, mat kar shor-sharaba, don't go to a hotel but go to a Dhaba.. — Nafeesa Ali (@NafeesaAli20) August 25, 2020

Baba Sehgal's song Water is H20

On August 21, Baba Sehgal took to social media to share a rap song about water, but in a rather humorous way, titled Water is H2O. In his trademark rhyming words style, Sehgal raps about the importance of H2O, the chemical formula of water. Sharing the video on his Instagram and Twitter handles, the rapper wrote, "Friend banao ya Foe, Water is H2O".

Soon after the video was shared by him across social media platforms, the rap song received several rib-tickling reactions by netizens. While the majority of them expressed how funny it was of Sehgal to come up with a rap like this, there were a couple of comments that stood out from the rest. While one user called the 54-year old one-of-a-kind as he jokingly wrote, "Sir you are definitely one of a kind", another complimented Sehgal for his frolic videos as she wrote, "I like your fun and frolic videos".

Baba Sehgal's Water is H20 released 3 years ago. The song has more than 269K views on Youtube. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Baba Sehgal wrote, "It may not be your Girl Friend or Wife, Water is very important in your life. Drink as much as you can, good for your health wealth & prosperity man. (sic)". Take a look at the music video of Water is H20.

