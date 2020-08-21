Baba Sehgal's 'Yeh COVID Kyun Aaya' & Other Rap Songs That Are Too Relatable Currently

If you are bored of this never-ending lockdown and pandemic phase; you can surely make yourself comfortable with some Baba Sehgal’s raps. His raps and songs are just the right things to uplift your mood. You love him or hate him, but you certainly cannot ignore him.

People who follow him on Twitter may have seen his funny tweets. Baba Sehgal also exudes himself to the viewers in a very happy way that makes the people laugh and brings a smile on their face. One of his song which is just relatable and linked to the current situation that we are facing amid the coronavirus is “Yeh COVID Kyun Aaya”.

Yeh COVID Kyun Aaya

Ghar key bahar dekhta hun public pareshaan hai,

Dari Dari baithi hai jaan hai jahan hai,

News dekhun ya nahin bas confused hai mind,

Darr lagta hai kyunki death is not kind ☹️

Hey guys ! Hope all good with you. I think you will relate to this song because it’s based on facts but I try to add some humour as always to make it sound interesting. Take care and stay blessed always 🙏❤️

#babasehgal #covid #virus #staysafe #quarantine #why #rap #rapper #hiphop #love #live #happy #dontgiveup

This song relates to all of us in this world battling against this tough time of the pandemic. COVID-19 is a problem in each of our lives, which has brought the world to a standstill. Listen to this rap song by Baba Sehgal which motivates us to hope for the best and not let our mind focus on any negative things.

Namaste

Coronavirus Sey Bachney ka Indian Tareeka

In this song, Baba Sehgal encourages people to avoid physical contact and greet with Namaste. He urges fans to break the chain and stop the virus from spreading through touching or shaking hands. Take a look below-

Dil Ko Na Peeto:

Seeto O Seeto,

Gaadi mein tum Seeto,

Time sey hee baby

Healthy food ko tum Eato 😜



DIL KO NA PEETO - cover of DESPACITO

Mood change karo,

Kaam strange karo😜



Dil ko na Peeto- a cover of Despacito 😁

I am a BILLIONAIRE

Nepotism ko maarta hun Goli, Criticism sey khelta hun Holi

This song by Baba Sehgal is a topical song that takes on nepotism. Listen to this song below-

Some other songs that Baba has created and rapped on his IG-

Biryani song-

BIRYANI - serving hot now 🙏



Lucknow ki khayega toh moon pe jayega

Hyderabad ki khayega honeymoon pe jayega

Menu mein na dikhey arey aisa koi dhaba nahi

Ungli na chaati toh naam mera baba nahi😜

In this song, Baba Sehgal shows his love for Biryani and how tasty it is to eat. He also takes names of particular Biryanis such as Lucknowi Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani. Baba Sehgal’s love and fondness of Biryani is evident in this song.

