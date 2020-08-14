Baba Sehgal Gives A Desi Touch To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's 'Senorita' Cover; Watch

Music composer-singer Baba Sehgal on Thursday evening, August 13, shared a quirky video, in which he sang his own version of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's song Senorita. With the help of editing tools, Baba Sehgal is seen talking to his twins before starting the song. To caption his video, Baba Sehgal wrote, "English mein Señorita, Hindi mein Sarita". Scroll down to watch the video.

Baba Sehgal's Senorita cover

English mein Señorita,

Hindi mein SaritaðŸ˜œðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/HNnZ4klQpS — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) August 13, 2020

Baba Sehgal's Sarita video has garnered more than 64.3k views (and is still counting) on the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, with more than 2.5k likes, around 709 users have re-shared it. In the comments box, Twitterati praised Baba Sehgal for his creativity while a section of fans remembered his popular old songs. "I like your positive spirit, we need this in this vibes stressfull times" a user wrote. Another user's comment read, "baba u rock man i love this rap it just lits me up" (sic). A few tweets appreciated Baba's Thanda Thanda Paani and Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa.

A peek into Baba Sehgal's Twitter handle

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Baba Sehgal has given a good laugh to the netizens by giving desi touch to international songs. Earlier in May, Baba took the internet by storm as he came up with a single Kela Khao, which was a cover of the original Spanish song titled Bella Ciao. He dropped Kela Khaao with the motive of entertaining people and encouraging people to stay home. the song bagged a positive response from the audience.

Apart from this, in his trademark style, he has often taken a hilarious dig at on-going discussions and debates. In June, when Unlock 1 was announced, amid the global pandemic, it was stated that the gyms will continue to be closed in the containment zones and other parts of the country. The rapper tweeted some relatable verses translating words like hair, cheek, money and year to corresponding rhyming words in Hindi to relate with the situation.

Hair is baal,

Cheek is gaal,

Money is maal,

Year is saal,

Gym close hai toh walk kar lo bcoz

Walk is chaal ðŸ˜œðŸ™ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) June 7, 2020

