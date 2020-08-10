Gulshan Devaiah Pulls Baba Sehgal's Leg, Calls Out Latter For 'plagiarising'

On Sunday, August 9, critically acclaimed actor Gulshan Devaiah re-shared a tweet of musician Baba Sehgal to tease him while calling him out for plagiarising. Interestingly, to entertain the Twitterati, Baba Sehgal made a three-liner rhyme, which also had a touch of singer Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi track Bolo Ta Ra Ra. To tease Baba Sehgal, Gulshan claimed that he plagiarised it along with a scream and a stuck out tongue-winking eye emoticons. Scroll down to check out Gulshan Devaiah's comment on Baba Sehgal's tweet.

Gulshan Devaiah teases Baba Sehgal

Well, this is not the first time when Gulshan's online fun banter with his co-stars and friends from the film fraternity has grabbed the attention of the netizens. Last week on Wednesday, August 6, he poked fun at Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha when she shared a picture of herself in a new curly hair look. As soon as Sonakshi shared the picture, the Shaitan actor took the opportunity to tease her as his comment read, “Guess who else has curly hair??,” followed by a number of grinning emoticons.

He further added, “actually don’t guess no don’t guess". In response to Gulshan's comment, Sonakshi Sinha came up with a reply said that the names of two ‘boss girls’ came to mind - Taapsee Pannu and Huma Qureshi. She also asked if he was trying to spark a fire and wrote, “@gulshandevaiah78 i can only think of 2 #BossGirls - @iamhumaq and @taapsee. gulshan are you being a chingari”.

Gulshan Devaiah's projects

Talking about Gulshan Devaiah's professional front, he is all set for the release of Pichchar. It is an upcoming drama film that features Viineet Kumar as Keshan and Gulshan Devaiah as Akash, in major roles. The film is directed by Rohit Pathak and is penned by Dinkar Sharma. Fans are highly excited about the release of this film.

Baba Sehgal's Songs

On the other side, recently, Baba Sehgal also dropped his Ramulo Ramula Telugu Cover. The video garnered a positive response from the audience. Apart from this, earlier in May, to amuse his fans, the singer-rapper came up with a quirky cover of Bella Ciao from Netflix original Money Heist, titled Kela Khao. In his trademark style of rhyming words, sitting on a cycle, Baba Sehgal was seen singing the song.

