Backstreet Boys: From Everybody To Incomplete; Check Out 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy-band

Music

Backstreet Boys is a popular music band of the late 90's that is popular even today. Most of their songs are smashing hits. Check out their 10 greatest songs.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Backstreet boys

Backstreet Boys is one of the most celebrated boy-bands of all time. This music band of the '90s was the rage amongst the youth. Songs of Backstreet Boys are nothing less than anthems. The sensational boy band has an unbelievable fanbase across the globe even today. Backstreet Boys has five members namely, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough. Each member has a huge fanbase. However, the dashing boy band, as a whole, has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone. The band's songs are iconic, and the mesmerising voice of all the band members is nothing short of perfection. This is the reason why the songs of Backstreet Boys topped Billboard charts over weeks. Here we bring you a list of the most memorable tracks of Backstreet Boys-

A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) on

  1. I Want It That Way-Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way
  2. Everybody-Backstreet Boys - Everybody (Backstreet's Back) (Official Music Video)
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely-Backstreet Boys - Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely (Official Music Video)
  4. Incomplete-Backstreet Boys - Incomplete (MTV Version)
  5. As Long As You Love Me-Backstreet Boys - As Long As You Love Me (Clive's Cut) (Official Music Video)
  6. Quit Playing Games With My Heart-Backstreet Boys - Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) (Official Music Video)
  7. Larger Than Life-Backstreet Boys - Larger Than Life (Official Music Video)
  8. Get Down-Backstreet Boys - Get Down (You're The One For Me) (Official Video)
  9. We've Got It Goin On-Backstreet Boys - We've Got It Goin' On
  10. Shape Of My Heart-Backstreet Boys - Shape Of My Heart (Official Music Video)

