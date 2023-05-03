Backstreet Boys India Tour: All You Need To Know About Delhi, Mumbai Concert

Backstreet Boys, the iconic American boy band from the 90s, are all set to perform in two cities of India after 13 long years. The band including Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough will perform in Mumbai's Jio World Gardens on May 4 and in Airia Mall in Delhi NCR on the very next day - May 5. They have already arrived in India to prepare for their concert. Backstreet Boys will also complete 30 years of their togetherness.

After years of waiting, fans in India will be able to watch Backstreet Boys perform live on the stage. The band will bring their 90s craft onto the stage and will be performing on their hit tracks throughout the years. The band members will perform at their concert together and will also have their individual sets, as per reports. Every Backstreet Boys fan will have the time of their life as they will perform 33 songs in 2 hours' time.

Where to get the tickets?

Fans of Backstreet Boys can buy the DNA World Tour tickets online on BookMyShow. For the Jio World Gardens venue in Mumbai, the ticket prices started at Rs. 3,500. However, the concert has been sold out in Mumbai and no more tickets are available online. On the other hand, the ticket prices in Gurugram have started at Rs. 6,000 and will go on till Rs. 12,000. Children are also allowed at the concert but with a valid ticket only.

When will the concert start?

Those who are planning to attend the Backstreet Boys concert in India must be well-versed in the timings to avoid missing the show. Reportedly, the concert will start at 7.30 PM but the gates for the audience will open at 6 PM to avoid crowding. The duration of their performance will be 2 hours and their 33-song set will include most of their hit tracks including I Want It That Way, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody, among others.

Rules to be followed during the Backstreet Boys concert

The venue will have limited paid parking, so fans are advised to reach the concert in time to get a spot. Public transportation is advisable to avoid any inconvenience. Also, backpacks or any sort of handbags are not allowed during the concert. It will not be permitted.