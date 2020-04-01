Backstreet Boys, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey Hold Social Media Concerts Amid Lockdown

Amid the growing worry around the novel Coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities are coming up with quirky ways of entertaining fans and keeping them calm. Right from self-care to healthy munching, celebs are showing it all to their on how to stay occupied during the lockdown period. Similarly, Hollywood singers have raised the bar higher with their amazing ideas of soothing one’s mind.

Hollywood artists such as Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Backstreet Boys and many more are making full use of the social media platform to stay connected with fans and keep the music alive. These singers have gone on to collaborate with several people and sung their melodious tunes. Here’s taking a look at a few social media concerts by these Hollywood singers.

Backstreet Boys

Popular band Backstreet Boys recently collaborated with the iHeart concert via social media. The band was seen singing their famous hit song I Want It That Way to raise charity for the people suffering from COVID-19. Watch the video below:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The two love birds of the industry and prolific singers recently teamed up for a social media concert where they can be seen singing My Oh My. In the video, one can see Shawn Mendes playing the guitar and Camila Cabello charmed the audience with her singing talent. Watch the video below:

Also read | Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' Amid Being Quarantined From Different Homes

Sam Smith

American singer Sam Smith recently took to his social media handle to share a video of him singing his song How Do You Sleep? Along with the video, he also asked fans to take care and stay safe. Watch the video below:

Also read | Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys Kick Off ‘living Room’ Concert

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey recently collaborated with the iHeart concert to raise charity for all the people affected by COVID-19. In the video, Mariah Carey can be seen singing her song Always Be My Baby. Along with the video, the singer also wrote a beautiful note. Watch the video below:

Also read | 5 Photos Of Delicious Dishes To Please Your Senses Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Also read | PM Modi Conveys Gratitude To Film Personalities For Contributions To PM-CARES COVID-19 Fund

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.