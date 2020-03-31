5 Photos Of Delicious Dishes To Please Your Senses Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

The global Coronavirus pandemic has led to everyone resort to self-isolation. In addition to that, the Prime Minister of India also imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020, to slow down the spread of COVID-19. It had led to all the public places being shut for 21 days straight. Therefore, It has become difficult for all the foodies to explore new places to eat at. However, here are five photos of dishes that will please your senses while you cannot step out amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Pani Puri

(Image credit: khaate_jao Instagram)

Pani Puri is one of the most-loved snacks across India. The dish has different names in different parts of the country. In Uttar Pradesh, it is known as Batashe, while in Haryana, it is known as Paani Patashi. In Assam, it is known as Phuska while in Gujarat as Pakodi. The taste of the snack also differs from place to place. It is made up of spiced mashed potatoes, boiled gram as the filling, along with two chutneys.

Momos

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Momos have become one of the most popular snacks of the masses in India in contemporary times. They are very similar to Chinese Boazi and Mantou but are highly influenced by the Indian subcontinent's cuisine including spices and herbs. There is a wide range of variety available in both veg and non-veg momos.

Pizza

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Originated from Italy, Pizzas have become one of the most-famous dishes across the globe. Topped with a variety of toppings, modern pizzas were invented in Naples. In Italy, pizzas are served uncut and are eaten with the help of a knife and a fork. However, in other parts of the world, it is cut into wedges and is eaten while held in the hand.

4) Burger

(Image credit: Unsplash)

There are several varieties of burgers. Some of the highly popular burgers include Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Steakburger, Rice burger, and Veggies burger. Burgers have also become extremely popular across the globe.

5) Nachos

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Originated from North-Mexico, Nachos consist of heated tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and veggies. It is often served as an appetizer or a snack and has become extremely popular among the masses. The original nachos comprised fried corn tortilla chips covered with sliced jalapeno peppers and melted cheese.

