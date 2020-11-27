Bad Bunny Drops Surprise Album Called 'El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo', Fans Shower Love

Rapper and singer Bad Bunny recently released a new surprise album called 'El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo'. The album was released on the occasion of thanksgiving and is available to be heard by fans. Read ahead to know about the album and about Bad Bunny's heath.

Also Read | What time does 'Minions of Midas' release on Netflix? Here's all about Spanish thriller

Bad Bunny's new album

Bad Bunny's new album consists of 16 tracks which cover genres like - alternative rock, Latin trap and reggaeton. The artist did drop many hints for fans but fans speculated the release of a new song, not an album. Take a look:

1. TEMAZO🔥



2. TEMAZO🔥



3. TEMAZO🔥



4. TEMAZO🔥



5. TEMAZO 🔥



6. TEMAZO 🔥



7. TEMAZO 🔥



8. TEMAZO 🔥



9. TEMAZO 🔥



10. TEMAZO 🔥



11. TEMAZO 🔥



12. TEMAZO 🔥



13. TEMAZO 🔥



14. TEMAZO 🔥



15. TEMAZO 🔥



16. TEMAZO 🔥 — 👁 (@sanbenito) November 24, 2020

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh had collaborated with UK artist Tru Skool for Spanish-Punjabi song

“Yo Visto Así (I Dress Like This)" is the main title track for the album and the artist also launched a video fro the song. The song is almost 4 minutes long and already has 4,784,155 views. Take a look:

Also Read | Spanish court takes over new investigation of ex-king

Fans have showered the track with a lot of love and added that they are happy to hear new music by the artist. One fan mentioned that the song was quite nice. Other fans thought the video's launch was a pleasant surprise. One fan added - 'The way I’m having a rock phase and miley and bad bunny had rock elements in their albums is PLEASING ME' and another fan mentioned - 'So BadBunny just dropped a new album at midnight??? I'm thankful for my friends, of course. But I'm thankful for Señor Benito first and foremost.'. Other fans mentioned that they are waiting for Bad Bunny's tour now. Take a look:

So BadBunny just dropped a new album at midnight??? I'm thankful for my friends, of course. But I'm thankful for Señor Benito first and foremost. 😩✊ https://t.co/MtsRyIOmsF — Vanessa Rodriguez (@thespicyavocado) November 27, 2020

Also Read | Philipsen wins Stage 15, Roglic keeps Spanish Vuelta lead

The way I’m having a rock phase and miley and bad bunny had rock elements in their albums is PLEASING ME pic.twitter.com/iTdS2huSGt — chunti (@carlitoshenny) November 27, 2020

BAD BUNNY REALLY GAVE US 3 MF ALBUMS IN 2020, LO AMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 🐰🔥 pic.twitter.com/8udRMAitWo — ponyyyyy (@_yf1x) November 27, 2020

He really dropped all 3 in a single year. Bad Bunny is not human pic.twitter.com/AGY7eKWtBi — Just call me Sy👁 (@SydeTwo) November 27, 2020

Wrapping up thanksgiving dinner to go listen to Bad Bunny’s new album likeeeepic.twitter.com/UMMdrAdF1T — Heather (@hereeforthetea) November 27, 2020

The singer also added a post on his Instagram where he shared a clip from his new song. Many fans liked the video and mentioned they loved the new song. Take a look:

Bad Bunny's health

Singer Bad Bunny recently tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him to pull out from performing in the AMA. Many media outlets reported that he wasn't showing any major symptoms and was not yet in any danger. The singer is expected to recover soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.