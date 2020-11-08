Diljit Dosanjh Had Collaborated With UK Artist Tru Skool For Spanish-Punjabi Song

Diljit Dosanjh is a very popular Indian actor and musician. He is most commonly known for his works in the Punjabi entertainment industry and enjoys a fair share of fame across the whole world. Diljit Dosanjh's songs have often received praises and critical acclamation by fans and critics. Diljit Dosanjh's albums have always been awaited by fans and have often topped the charts. But, fans will be surprised to know that Diljit Dosanjh had once sung a Spanish-Punjabi song with the very popular UK artist, Tru Skool. Read further to know more about Diljit Dosanjh's songs with Tru Skool.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Spanish-Punjabi songs

In 2009, Diljit Dosanjh sung the highly popular track, Back To Basic. The music for the song was given by the UK artist Tru Skool, and the lyricist for the song was given by Veet Baljit, Pirti Silon, Kumar, and Bachan Bedil. Years after the release of this record-breaking track, Diljit Dosanjh and Tru Skool reunited for the Spanish-Punjabi song, El Sueño.

El Sueño, which means “The Dream" in the Spanish language, is a Punjabi track released by music artist Diljit Dosanjh and features music by Tru Skool. The song is written by Lally Mundi and starts with a line in Spanish. The music video for the song was shot in the United Kingdom and was directed by Kavar Singh. It was believed that this trending song would be later used in Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie Sajjan Singh Rangroot, that was based on First World War, but upon its release, the movie did not include the song.

According to reports from Desi Blitz, Diljit Dosanjh has described this hit track as a story about pride and courage. The very stylishly made music video, by Kavar Singh, depicts Diljit Dosanjh and his loyal team of sardars trying to rescue a kidnapped daughter. Even though Diljit Dosanjh mercifully spares the lives of one of the gangsters, he later returns in the night in order to kill Diljit Dosanjh. According to reports from the same entertainment daily, while talking about the song, Tru Skool said that they’re returning with a track from his new album. At the time of Back To Basics, the whole album was released in one go. That was out of the blue and came out of nowhere, but this song is a different approach altogether.

