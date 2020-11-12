What Time Does 'Minions Of Midas' Release On Netflix? Here's All About Spanish Thriller

Netflix is about to premiere a brand new Spanish thriller series. The Minions of Midas is based on the short story, which is also known as Los Favoritos de Midas. The story was written by author Jack London in 1901. However, Netflix is giving the series a modern makeover. Helmed by director and screenwriter Mateo Gil, the series stars actors such as Luis Tosar, Marta Belmonte, Carlos Blanco and etc. Read on to find out, “What time does Minions of Midas release of Netflix?”

Read | Millie Bobby Brown to star in and executive produce Netflix's 'Damsel'

Minions of Midas release time

What time does Minions of Midas release of Netflix?

Minions of Midas release date 2020 is scheduled to be November 13. Like most Netflix series and films Minions of Midas, the release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST.

Read | Fact check: Has Netflix been giving a free year subscription recently?

In UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Minions of Midas series at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Minions of Midas on Netflix will have 6 episodes. Thus, all Netflix subscribers need to brace themselves for a bumpy, binge session.

Read | Is 'Operation Christmas Drop' a real story? Know more about Netflix's holiday film

The cast of Minions of Midas on Netflix

Minions of Midas is just a fresh breath of air through and through. Not only is it bringing a story which has been unseen before, but it is also bringing a cast that is entirely filled with Spanish actors. Hence, fans should get ready to get swoon over the Mediterranean charms of the cast. Starring in the lead role of Víctor Genovés is actor and musician Luis Tosar. Tosar, is best known for movies including Cell 211, Take My Eyes, Sleep Tight, and Even the Rain. Starring alongside him will be Valientes' Marta Belmonte, Marta Milans, Guillermo Toledo and Adolfo Fernández.

Read | Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke to lead Netflix original film 'Strangers'?

Minions of Midas storyline

As previously mentioned, Minions of Midas is based on novelist London's tale Los Favoritos de Midas. The six-part series chronicles around a rich businessman Victor who receives a disturbing letter. The letter reads that if he doesn't transfer a large sum of money over to a particular account, a random person, whom he might not even know, will be killed. The author of the letter signs off at the bottom as "The Minions of Midas", which is reportedly a mysterious criminal organisation in the story.

Image Source: @theminionsofmidasnetflix (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.