Badshah Announces New Album With A Cryptic Post Captioned 'TPODOAK'

Badshah recently took to Instagram to post a picture announcing his new album but with a twist. Badshah has only posted a dark picture with 'New Album' written on it and a caption that says 'TPODOAK'. The post gives away no other information related to the release of Badshah's new album.

Celebrities respond to Badshah's post

Badshah recently took to Instagram to announce the release of his much-awaited new album. The post doesn't give out any information regarding the album, which left some fans confused. This, however, did not seem to affect the celebrities that have responded to the post. MC Lan Novamente, who is a Brazillian artist, responded by commenting - "You are the best" with a heart emoji. Celina Sharma, who is an Instagram influencer, added a fire emoji on the post. Akshay Dhawan, who is another artist, commented fire emojis while Rannvijay Singha did the same by commenting some fire emojis as well.

Badshah also posted a story about the same, which only said 'new album'. The caption of the earlier post has also been quite puzzling and has made no sense yet to fans. A while earlier, Badshah had talked about releasing a new album when talking about his album 3:00 am Sessions. He also released a couple of songs from his 3:00 am Sessions album - ILZAAM, Interstellar and Therapy. In an interview with a media outlet, the artist had disclosed that he had plans to release a new album soon.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia or Badshah started his career at the same time with Yo Yo Honey Singh in his hip hop group Mafia Mundeer but split in 2012. DJ wale Babu was his debut song and was very successful and was placed number 1 on Indian iTunes chart in a day of its release. His first popular song in Bollywood was Kar Gayi Chul and from there, he started making a lot of music for films as well. Since 2016, it has been reported that his work has always been hitting the charts - Youtube Music Video Charts, BBC Asian Network Charts and also on Billboard. He has also made an appearance in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was one of the highest-paid celebrities in India at a point.

