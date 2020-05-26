Badshah & Payal Dev's 'Toxic' Song Featuring Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Released

Toxic song featuring Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Badshah and Payal Dev was announced a few days ago. Fans were eagerly waiting for the song. Now the track has released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel. Read to know about it.

Badshah and Payal Dev’s new song out

Toxic is sung by Payal Dev and Badshah. The former has composed the music and the latter has penned down the lyrics. The song features Ravi Dubey with his wife Sargun Mehta. Ravi has also directed the video which has been shot at his home with an iPhone.

Toxic shows a story of two couples who are seen having a tough time in their relationship. The 4:37 minutes long video starts with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta looking at old photo frame as they remember their good times together. The two then starts to fight and gets angry at each other.

The video shows two stories; one has their love and other depicts them fighting. Towards the end, Ravi and Sargun are seen sitting in balcony beside each other after massive arguments. The couple is then seen rebuilding their love.

As the song released, Ravi Dubey expressed his gratitude. He mentioned that the song was shoot with no equipment giving an exemption of a tripod, which is generally required to hold still a camera.

Ravi shared a small glimpse on his social media handles with the caption, “𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎𝐗𝐈𝐂 (𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰)..... :will forever be proud of this collaboration with Badshah paaji and Payal Dev ji and of course an opportunity to direct my wife Superstar Sargun Mehta..we are proud also because we have created this with no equipment not even a tripod,respecting all norms of the lockdown ...do shower your love and blessings🙏🙏... Ravi Dubey1 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊 𝐈𝐍 𝐁𝐈𝐎. @badboyshah paji @adityadevmusic @payaldevofficial @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta @sonymusicnorth @sonymusicindia

camera by @dannyalagh

edited by @jagjeet_singh_dhanoa #toxic” [sic].

The duo of Badshah and Payal Dev caught much attention with Genda Phool. The song features Jacqueline Fernandez donning western as well as in Indian outfits. It is a steamy track which has a distinct folk melody fused with uber urban sounds. Genda Phool became a chartbuster and has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube with more than 3.5 million likes.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta appeared in television show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009, which also marks the latter’s debut on television. The two tied the knot in December 2013. They appeared in a dance reality show, Nach Baliye 5 as a couple and were the first runners-up.

