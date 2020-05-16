Badshah's Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About His New Look; Calls Him "Stone Cold Steve Austin"

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many people have been taken to cutting their hair at home as salons have been shut since the past two months. After Anushka Sharma trimming Virat Kohli’s hair, rapper Badshah has gone ahead with a new haircut. He recently surprised his fans with a bald look and here is what they had to say.

Fans call Badshah “Stone Cold Steve Austin”

Badshah recently took to social media to share a video with his fans. In the same, he is seen dancing to a few songs while showing off his bald head. Badshah looked relaxed and sporting a black sleeveless t-shirt. He even captioned the picture as “I do what I like”. Badshah surely looked like he was having a gala time and relaxed time during this lockdown.

Check out Badshah’s new post here:

However, it was the comments section that took away most of the attention. Many fans could not ignore the striking similarity between Badshah’s latest look and American actor Stone Cold Steve Austin. Many fans also praised how they have been loving the new look by Badshah. Even the American DJ Diplo took to the comments section to share his thoughts.

Take a look at the comments under Badshah’s latest post here:

(Image source: Badshah Instagram)

On the work front, Badshah recently released a new song from his album, 3 AM Sessions. He also revealed that the song is an honest and brutal confession about his ambitions in real life. The song is titled as Ilzaam and Badshah has written, composed and crooned the heartwarming song.

Badshah sang about how his fans encouraged him to work every day. He also spoke about all the allegations that were thrown at him recently for his song, Genda Phool. He also spoke about how his songs always hit but never praised by the critics.

The video of the song has various snippets of him at music concerts. There are also scenes where the rapper is just sitting on his chair and working. Badshah’s latest song, Ilzaam openly spoke about all the criticisms that are thrown at him.

