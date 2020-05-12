Last Updated:

Badshah Releases Latest Single 'Ilzaam'; Fans Love The 'heartfelt' Rap Song

Badshah recently released his new song 'Ilzaam' from his album 3 AM Sessions. He also talked about the ‘Genda Phool’ controversy in song. Take a look.

Written By
Jeet Anandani
Badshah

Badshah has released a new rap song on YouTube, Ilzaam, from his album 3 AM Sessions. The artist wrote the rap during the lockdown and the song is about his love for the audience and how it encourages him to be the best in his work. In the song, he also mentioned all the false blames and accusations that were put on him recently for the song Genda Phool. It was widely reported that the song Genda Phool was plagiarized by the artist. Badshah also wrote in the description of the song that the album 3:00 AM Sessions consist of stories, fantasies, ambitions and confessions. He also stated that the only thing that the album does not have is lies and layers. Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the song.

ALSO READ | Badshah Praises Jacqueline Fernandez, Says He Learnt A Lot From Her During 'Genda Phool'

Ilzaam fan reactions

ALSO READ | Badshah Announces New Collaboration With Payal Dev As 'Genda Phool' Becomes A Chartbuster

ALSO READ | Badshah Reveals It Was Difficult To See Ratan Kahar In His Present Situation; Read Details

 

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt And Badshah's Collaborations were Loved By Fans | Check Out Videos Here

Badshah's latest single Ilzaam

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all