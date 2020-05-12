Badshah Releases Latest Single 'Ilzaam'; Fans Love The 'heartfelt' Rap Song

Badshah has released a new rap song on YouTube, Ilzaam, from his album 3 AM Sessions. The artist wrote the rap during the lockdown and the song is about his love for the audience and how it encourages him to be the best in his work. In the song, he also mentioned all the false blames and accusations that were put on him recently for the song Genda Phool. It was widely reported that the song Genda Phool was plagiarized by the artist. Badshah also wrote in the description of the song that the album 3:00 AM Sessions consist of stories, fantasies, ambitions and confessions. He also stated that the only thing that the album does not have is lies and layers. Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the song.

Ilzaam fan reactions

While all the songs of @Its_Badshah come with prepared madness, the rapper silently drops a heartfelt rap-song #Ilzaam today.



The song is about his first love for HIP HOP and how the love of audience encourages him to be the best version of himself.https://t.co/LEpv3IIlS0 pic.twitter.com/n2TlfrkNEn — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) May 11, 2020

Criticism should be constructive & motivating. Unfortunately, our young audience prefers to take sides of the artists instead of appreciating the art of the artist. Hurt this man more & he will respond you with his art. #ilzaam #Badshah #badshahgendaphoolhttps://t.co/ZMN39NJ58q — Dipraditya Das (@DipradityaD) May 11, 2020

I getting that underground rap vibes from these 3am session tracks.. it’s good!



Ilzaam | 3:00 AM Sessions | Badshah https://t.co/GxwXTYawoW via @YouTube — GulCzar (@muziikman) May 11, 2020

Badshah low key dissed himself in Ilzam as a fan this broke my heart. Lyrics were just amazing in this one have to give to badshah #Ilzaam #badshah #badshahilzam — vastvik (@bhraman_) May 11, 2020

Killer number from @Its_Badshah ... #Ilzaam .... hits back at his critics!!!



I have seen him perform live. I have interviewed him many times. He rocks both as a performer and as a human being!



Online trolling sucks!



Stay strong Badshah!!https://t.co/y7Z1UVEHmH — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 11, 2020

Badshah's latest single Ilzaam

