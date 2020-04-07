Badshah Gets In Touch With ‘Boro Boker Biti Lo’ Artist Ratan Kahar, Gives Credit?

Rapper Badshah’s new song, Genda Phool starring Jacqueline Fernandez has become a chartbuster already. However, Badshah has been facing a lot of backlash on social media. Netizens have been claiming that specific parts of the song have been taken from the Bengali folklore, Boro Boker Biti Lo by folk artiste Ratan Kahar. Badshah has now contacted the artist and promised him recognition.

ALSO READ | 'Want Badshah To Come And Help,' Says Folk Artist Ratan Kahar Over Genda Phool Plagiarism

Badshah contacts veteran Bengali artiste Ratan Kahar

If various media reports are to be believed, then Badshah has now sent Ratan Kahar of Boro Boker Biti Lo fame a total of ₹5 lakh. The money was reportedly sent over to Kahar via an online transaction made by Badshah's team. The artist was happy to receive the same and has reportedly thanked Badshah for the same. He even asked Badshah to come over once the pan-India lockdown comes to an end.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah's 'Genda Phool' Track Faces Plagiarism Allegations

According to various media reports, Badshah got on a call with Ratan Kahar, the creator of Boro Boker Biti Lo on Friday. He has also promised to set up a face to face meeting with Kahar once the lockdown period comes to an end. Badshah’s teammates reportedly noted Ratan Kahar’s bank details for the money transfer when they got on a call with him earlier.

In another report, it was earlier stated that Badshah will not be giving Ratan Kahar monetary recognition for Boro Boker Biti Lo but will give him credit. This would mean that Badshah will be also adding Ratan Kahar’s name in the main credits of the song. According to reports, Ratan Kahar will now be named as a co-lyrist for the sing, Genda Phool.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez And Badshah’s Track 'Genda Phool' Leaves Netizens Angry

Genda Phool starring Jacqueline Fernandez was released a few weeks ago. In just a handful of days, the song has jumped up the charts and is now one of the top songs. Genda Phool has already crossed 120 million views on Youtube.

Check out Badshah’s Genda Phool song here:

ALSO READ | Badshah Releases Statement After 'Genda Phool' Backlash, Urges Fans To Help Him; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.