Jacqueline Fernandez And Badshah’s Track 'Genda Phool' Leaves Netizens Angry

Music

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's track Genda Phool has been facing the wrath of the netizens for the makers not crediting the original composer of the song.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Fernandez

Singer and rapper Badshah, along with singer Payal Dev, recently released their Hindi-Bengali track titled Genda Phool. Genda Phool also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah starrer Genda Phool consisted of Badshah's rap lines along with some lines of a Bengali song. 

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah's 'Genda Phool' Track Faces Plagiarism Allegations

Netizens are miffed with Badshah for not giving credit to the original composer of the Bengali folk song

However, Badshah along with the makers of Genda Phool has just credited Bengali folk without even crediting the composer of the original Bengali folk song. This has left the netizens miffed with the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer track and they have also called out Badshah for not crediting yesteryear composer Ratan Kahar who is said to have composed the original Bengali folk song which was titled as 'Boroloker Biti Lo'.

Bengali musician Rohan Dasgupta also brought the attention of the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer track to the viewers who were also displeased with Badshah and the makers of the song not giving credits to the original composer. Take a look at Rohan's tweet regarding the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer track Genda Phool along with the netizens' reaction to it.

Also Read: Like Jacqueline Fernandez In 'Genda Phool', These Actors Nailed Bengali Look On Screen

Twitterati is miffed with the makers of the track

Also Read: Fans React To Jacqueline Fernandez' Collaboration With Badshah In 'Genda Phool'

 

 

