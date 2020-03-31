Jacqueline Fernandez And Badshah’s Track 'Genda Phool' Leaves Netizens Angry

Singer and rapper Badshah, along with singer Payal Dev, recently released their Hindi-Bengali track titled Genda Phool. Genda Phool also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah starrer Genda Phool consisted of Badshah's rap lines along with some lines of a Bengali song.

Netizens are miffed with Badshah for not giving credit to the original composer of the Bengali folk song

However, Badshah along with the makers of Genda Phool has just credited Bengali folk without even crediting the composer of the original Bengali folk song. This has left the netizens miffed with the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer track and they have also called out Badshah for not crediting yesteryear composer Ratan Kahar who is said to have composed the original Bengali folk song which was titled as 'Boroloker Biti Lo'.

Bengali musician Rohan Dasgupta also brought the attention of the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer track to the viewers who were also displeased with Badshah and the makers of the song not giving credits to the original composer. Take a look at Rohan's tweet regarding the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer track Genda Phool along with the netizens' reaction to it.

Twitterati is miffed with the makers of the track

This is RATAN KAHAR, a folk artist from Bengal.

GENDA PHOOL is RATAN KAHAR's song from the 70s & is extremely popular amongst Bengalis.

Sadly he doesn't have the money to sue Badshah who claims that the lyrics/music is by him.

But you have the power to spread the truth. Use it. pic.twitter.com/x4kfFHBSd4 — Rohan Dasgupta (@RohanDasgupta) March 29, 2020

Here is a video of RATAN KAHAR performing his classic hit GENDA PHOOL from his residence in Shiuri (Birbhum district, West Bengal): https://t.co/akhGFAXgvc

In the end, he expresses (in Bengali) his sadness for not getting credited for his lyrics and composition. — Rohan Dasgupta (@RohanDasgupta) March 30, 2020

. @Its_Badshah is it true that "Genda Phool" is not your song?

Someone posted its RATAN KAHAR performing his classic hit GENDA PHOOL from his residence in Shiuri (Birbhum district, West Bengal). Hope original composer get credit. https://t.co/tZUmxNXAk1 #BhulaDunga50M pic.twitter.com/STzjfKKCau — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) March 30, 2020

@sonymusicindia

It was very pleasant to listen to Genda Phool, you used a Bengali folklore, that we grew up listening.

But nowhere in the YouTube it was mentioned the original Bengali lyricist/composer Ratan Kahar.

This is an insult to his memory, so please rectify and edit it. — Pathik Ghosh (@pathik_ghosh) March 27, 2020

@sonymusic give Credit to RATAN KAHAR . We respect our folk singers . Please hope you show your honesty to original artist of this song — Aparajita Mukherjee (@Aparajita__4) March 30, 2020

