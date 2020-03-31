Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah's 'Genda Phool' Track Faces Plagiarism Allegations

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah’s track Genda Phool has reportedly landed in copyright mess because of the Bengali lines in the track from a Bengali folk song written by Ratan Kahar. In the music video of this song, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen in a Bengali avatar. The song also has Bengali folk music and urban music. Although this song is being loved by fans, this copyright issue could be troublesome for the music producers.

Jacqueline-Badshah’s Genda Phool lands in trouble

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nation-wide lockdown. This has led to many people using video and music streaming platforms heavily. Amidst this lockdown, singer/rapper Badshah dropped a brand new track titled Genda Phool.

This new track by Badshah features none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video includes Bengali folk music along with some new urban tunes and sounds.

The Genda Phool song includes lyrics, “Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul…lal genda phool” from the original folk song Borloker Bitilo. This folk song was originally written by Ratan Kahar, who did not receive due credits for the Genda Phool song. According to a media portal’s report, Arghya Bose, a Doctoral researcher in France wrote to West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee to look into this plagiarism issue.

Bose wrote that in the capacity of a common but responsible citizen of Bengal, he feels obliged and responsible to bring to Madam CM's notice the exploitation of the poor artist of the state of West Bengal at this level by world-renowned artists. Bose further added and appreciated the West Bengal Government for their respect towards the culture and diversity of Bengal. Arghya further hoped that Mr. Kahar gets his due credit and material remuneration for his contribution to the song.

