Badshah: Take A Look Back At The Dapper Rapper's Most Popular Songs Of 2019

Badshah is a highly popular rapper and singer, who sings for both Punjabi and the Hindi Film Industry. The stylish rapper is always in news for his ground-breaking music or quirky fashion sense. Badshah's songs are nothing short of musical ecstasy. The year 2019, has been quite fruitful for Badshah, as almost all his songs were topping the music charts over weeks, at different time intervals during the year. His latest track titled Kamaal feat Uchana Amit is already trending on Youtube within hours of its release. Among countless hits of the dapper rapper, take a look at Badshah's top songs of 2019.

'Yeh Ladki Paagal Hai'

Badshah's independent track Paagal was a smashing hit. The song had catchy lyrics and a flamboyant video, with beautiful dancers in the background, doing some killer moves.

'Sheher Ki Ladki' from Khandaani Shafakhana

A reprised version of the original track from the 1996 movie Rakshak. Badshah rocked this track with his edgy lyrics. Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty's special appearance in the video made this track one of the most-watched videos of 2019.

'Don't Be Shy Again' from Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana danced like a dream in this reprised version of Don't Be Shy My Honey. Badshah's rap in the track made it quite interesting to listen. It's a party track, with foot-tapping music.

'Bad Boy' from Saaho

Bahubali fame Prabahs made his Bollywood debut opposite charming Shraddha Kapoor in high-budget Saaho. Though the film got a mixed reaction from the audiences and critics both, it was the music of Saaho, which garnered much appreciation. Bad Boy is amidst the most popular songs of the year, sung by the uber-cool rapper-singer Badshah.

'Koka' from Khandaani Shafakhana

Badshah made his much-awaited acting debut with Khandaani Shafakhana. Even though the film tanked at the box-office but Badshah's performance was highly lauded by critics and audiences both. Koka is a blockbuster hit song from the movie, sung and rapped by Badshah.

'Chandigarh Mein' from Good Newwz

Within days of its release rapper, Badshah's Chandigarh Mein has crossed a whopping 38 million+ views on Youtube. The song is a smashing hit, and similar success is expected from the film Good Newwz which all set to hit theatres on 27th December 2019.

