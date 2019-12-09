From Romantic To Party Tracks, Check Most Watched Bollywood Video Songs Of 2019

Bollywood and songs are synonymous with each other. Sometimes a movie becomes highly anticipated just because it has a great ensemble of songs. Makers of films make sure to create a stir among netizens by releasing songs quite earlier before the film actually hits the theatres. 2019 has witnessed a tremendous number of blockbuster video songs. The list below includes songs from various Bollywood films and different genres. From romantic, to sad to party tracks, take a look at the top video songs of the musical year-

Most Popular Video Songs Of 2019

1. 'Ghungroo' from War

War was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Tushar Kalia recently bagged his first Star Screen Award for choreography of this blockbuster track from the film.

2. 'Bekhayali' from Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is one of the most commercially successful films of 2019. The music album of Kabir Singh is a huge success.

3. 'Coca Cola Tu' from Luka Chuppi

Even though Coca Cola in Luka Chuppi is the reprised version of the original single of Tony Kakkar, yet it was a smashing hit. Kartik and Kriti sizzled on-screen with their dance to this song.

4. 'Kalank' title track

Kalank tanked at the box-office, but the title track of the film turned out to be a smashing hit. Arjit's mesmerising voice takes you on a journey of love.

5. 'Slow Motion' from Bharat

A must-listen party song from Salman Khan's Bharat. Slow-Motion topped the charts as soon the track was released.

6. 'Hauli Hauli' from De De Pyar De

This Punjabi dance track created a stir as soon as it got released on social. Hauli Hauli is the amongst most popular video songs of 2019.

7. 'Sheher Ki Ladki' from Khandaani Shafakhana

A reprised version of the original track from the 1996 movie Rakshak. Badshah rocked this track with his edgy lyrics.

8. 'Wakhra Swag' from Judgemental Hai Kya

With over 76+million views on Youtube, The Wakhra Swag definitely holds a place in this list.

9. 'O Saki Saki' from Batla House

Nora Fatehi made heads turn when she danced beautifully on O Saki Saki. The remixed song is definitely your party anthem to groove on this new year.

10. 'Bala Shaitaan Ka Saala' from Housefull 4

The Bala Challenge made the audience go into a frenzy. A popular track from the fourth installment of Housefull franchise.

