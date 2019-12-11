Badshah: These Photos Prove That The Rapper Is Also A True Style Icon

Badshah is a highly popular rapper and singer, who sings for both Punjabi and the Hindi Film Industry. He is also an engineer by qualification. The stylish rapper is always in news for his ground-breaking music and quirky fashion sense. Badshah's songs are nothing short of musical ecstasy. The Punjabi superstar singer is also a style icon in real life, and he has proved it several times. He's very popular on social media and has a humongous fan following of over 5.71 million followers on Instagram alone. Take a look at some of the strikingly stylish photos of the Chandigarh Mein singer.

Badshah in Glow Track Suit

Rapper Badshah's sense of style is definitely different from his contemporaries. His choice of outfits is surreal. In this photo, Badshah looks extremely dashing in a neon glow tracksuit. His sunglasses are making him look supremely vogueish.

Badshah in stylish Bomber Jacket

Badshah is often spotted donning bomber jackets at various events. In this post shared by the rapper himself, he indeed looks outlandish in the entire ensemble His tangerine bomber jacket and funky silver sneaker look quite fashionable on the rapper.

Badshah rocks All-black Look

The stylish rapper-singer donned this quirky look in the most stunning manner. It takes a lot of pull of an all-black look effortlessly, but it seems like a piece of cake for the rapper. Badshah rocked this stylish outfit with the utmost ease.

On the work front, The year 2019, has been quite fruitful for Badshah, as almost all his songs were topping the music charts over weeks, at different time intervals during the year. His latest track titled Kamaal feat Uchana Amit is already trending on Youtube within hours of its release.

