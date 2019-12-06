Bruno Mars :From 'Grenade' To 'Uptown Funk' Check The 10 Greatest Hits Of The Music Icon

Bruno Mars is a highly celebrated Popstar singer, who has managed to create a massive fanbase in a short period across the globe. The singing sensation has won a whopping 11 Grammy Awards, 5 Billboard Music Awards and some MTV Music Awards amidst numerous others. Bruno Mars's songs top the Billboard charts over weeks invariably. His tracks are nothing shorts of anthems. In fact, it's an astounding fact that Bruno Mars has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, which also makes him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Among his countless hit songs, here's our pick of some of his greatest hits-

Ten Greatest Hits Of Bruno Mars

Take a look at most commercially successful songs of Bruno Mars along with the number of views on Youtube.

1. 24K Magic over 1.1Billion views

2. Uptown Funk has over 3.7 Billion views

3. Grenade with 897 Million views

4. Just The Way You Are has over 1.4 Billion views

5. Gorilla stands strong with 134 Million views

6. Count On Me with 98 Million views

7. The Lazy Song with 1.7+Billion views

8. When I Was Your Man has over 835 Million views

9. Locked Out Of Heaven has 578 Million views

10. Treasure has 498+Million views

Take a look at some Instagram photos of Bruno Mars :

