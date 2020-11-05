Bappi Lahiri Reveals 'nobody Has Approached' Him For 'Namak Halaal' Remake

Namak Halaal is one of the most popular masala films released in 1982. There have been rumours doing the rounds that producer Murad Khetani has bought the rights to remake the movie that featured Amitabh Bachchan as the lead. Now Bappi Lahiri who composed the superhit music of the classic film wonders if the makers are considering using the original music.

Bappi Lahiri says nobody approached him yet for Namak Halaal remake

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bappi Lahiri expressed his concern on Namak Halaal remake. He said that nobody has approached him, so he does not know what their plans are. The artist mentioned that the music he did for Namak Halaal is remembered and hummed to this day. He stated that one cannot imagine the film without Yeh Pag Ghungroo Bandh Meera Naachi Thi song.

Lahiri recalled that the track was shot by Prakash Mehra in an 11-minute sequence, the long song sequences in a Hindi film. He asserted that Kishore Kumar sang Pag Ghungroo as only he could. He added that the singer rightly won the Filmfare award for his vocals. The composer said that he considers Pag Ghungroo among his best achievements. He mentioned that Asha Bhosle’s Jawani Jaan-E-Mann was also a big hit.

Bappi Lahiri hinted that he has a very special place for Namak Halaal in his heart. He said that it was his first film with director Prakash Mehra. He stated that before this, the filmmaker worked with the great Kalaynji-Anandji in Haseena Mann Jayegi, Zanjeer, Haath Ki Safaai and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Lahiri asserted that Namak Halaal was a big challenge for him. He mentioned that after the film, he collaborated with Prakash Mehra on Sharaabi along with Amitabh Bachchan again taking the songs to unexpected heights. He said that they do not make stars like Bachchan anymore or even filmmakers like Mehra.

The movie’s cast includes Smita Patil, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman, Om Prakash, Ranjeet, Satyen Kappu, Suresh Oberoi and Ram Sethi. Namak Halaal plot shows Arjun Singh, a young singer, who works at a five-star hotel owned by Raja and serves him faithfully. However, when he gets to know about a plan to kill Raja, Arjun decides to save him from harm at any cost.

The film is said to be one of the biggest comedy blockbusters of all time. Bappi Lahiri’s songs in Namak Halaal includes Aaj Rapat Jaayen To Hamen Naa Uthaiyo, Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai and Raat Baaki Baat Baaki. The soundtrack is among the top evergreen chartbuster albums.

