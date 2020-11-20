Who Is The Crocodile In 'Masked Singer'? Read All The Clues And Connections

FOX reality shows Masked Singer Season 4 has come back with fresh new episodes since September 23, 2020. The new season of the show saw contestants adorning very unique masks. With many masked contestants revealed there is one particular Crocodile that the fans are still guessing and excited to unveil.

With the semi-finals of The Masked Singer coming close, fans are speculating who is the voice behind the pink Crocodile costume. The pink glittery Crocodile has covered songs like Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis in his last performance and Britney Spears and Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life. Fans are super excited to know who is the Crocodile on the Masked Singer.

What are the clues we have on Masked Singer’s Crocodile?

He grew up in the industry

He loves water

An Italian Flag

The phrase "Wicked big splash"

A pineapple with a fish inside

Who is the crocodile on Masked Singer?

Nick Carter

According to a report by Decider, the crocodile on the Masked Singer gave out clues indicating that he grew up around Hollywood and while the Backstreet boy's Nick Carter spent most of his early life in Florida and it does sound something a boy band star would say about his youth. And when one speaks of Florida water sports, beaches, and summers are the unspoken realities so the “happiest in water” clue can be applied. The crocodile's clue package dropped a huge hint in the recent episode: the vocalist starred in “a huge cult movie.” Carter does have a number of music videos and movies on his resume, he was a part of Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands in 1990. If that isn’t a major cult movie then what is. With all the hints and performances the chance of the crocodile on the masked singer being The Backstreet Boys youngest member Nick Carter is a huge possibility.

Neil Patrick Harris

The masked singer's crocodile clues also point towards another child actor. Neil Patrick Harris starred in Doogie Howser, M.D in the late 90s and that is a match for the clue about growing up in the industry. Even though Neil Patrick Harris isn’t a singer everyone knows his history in Broadway. His love for making grand performances during awards shows perhaps is a good match for the glittery pink Crocodile.

Viewers have also drawn the connections of the pineapple clue with NPH’s famous sitcom show, How I Met Your Mother. The show has an episode named “The pineapple incident” in which NPH played the role of Barney Stinson. As for the Italian flags, fans think it could be a reference to Neil’s marriage with David Burtka in Italy.

IMAGE CREDITS: Still from Masked Singer YouTube channel

