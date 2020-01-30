Top Hit Songs Featuring Cardi B's Rap To Add To Your Playlist

Thanks to the success of Bodak Yellow, Cardi B earned a number one spot on the Billboard charts. Cardi B is known to be one of the most hardworking people in the industry. The rapper has been making appearances at almost every notable events, award shows and festivals across the country. For those who want to dig a little deeper than the Bodak Yellow, here are a few of Cardi B's songs that will help you understand the Bronx rapper even better:

Best hit songs featuring Cardi B's rap to add to your playlist

Bartier Cardi ft. 21 Savage

The title needs no introduction because it speaks for itself. The song went platinum and solidifies Bronx MC's status as queen of charts. Released on December 22, 2017, it is the second single from the album Invasion Of Privacy. The song is composed by Cardi B, 21 Savage, 30 Roc, Cheeze Beatz and DJ Official.

Cheap Ass Weave

This song is one of the best examples that show how Cardi B can be both loud, hilarious and intimidating at the same time. This is the song from the album Cheap A*s Weave that was released in the year 2015. The song is composed and recorded both by Cardi B.

Get Up 10

This is the opening track of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy. The song gives the fans an insight into the complex world of Cardi B. Released in the year 2018, the songs last for approximately 4 minutes.

I Like It ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

This song climbed all its way up to No. 2 and it dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for straight 33 weeks. Released in the year 2018, the song earned awards like MTV Video Music Award for the Best Song of the Summer and Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song. It is a highly recommended song.

Money

Cardi B delivered a perfectly packaged song in October which made its way at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Recorded by Cardi B, the song is written by Belcalis Almanzar and Anthony White. The song earned 10th spot in the Top 10. This is definitely a must-listen song by the rapper.

