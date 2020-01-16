Cardi B's Experimental Looks Prove The Singer Can Pull Off Any Outfit; See Pics

Belcalis Amrlenis Almanzar., popularly known as Cardi B, is an American rapper and songwriter. The 27-year-old seems to have gathered millions of fans globally through her talented singing. However, Cardi B is also known for her fashion choices and she never backs down from experimenting with it. Here are a few experimental outfits pulled off by Cardi B like a diva:

Cardi B’s ‘Cruella’ look

Maybe in this picture, Cardi B was trying to channel her inner Cruella d’ Ville (only in fashion). Like the villain from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, Cardi B sported a black-and-white ensemble. She wore a chequered pantsuit with golden belt detail and a revealing neckline. She also carried a chequered overcoat as an accessory. Her other accessories consisted of a black handbag and a black and white printed fedora hat. Cardi B kept her hair open in a sleek style and her makeup was minimalistic. But she highlighted her lips with a bright red colour. While print-on-print may not be everybody’s thing, this diva seemed to have pulled it off effortlessly.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Cardi B’s ‘Daphne’ look

This outfit of Cardi B reminds one of Daphne from the popular cartoon, Scooby-Doo. But she brought in a whole lot of glamour to the otherwise simple outfit of the cartoon character. While purple may not be everybody’s colour, Cardi B looked like a diva in this purple, wrapped mini dress with an embellishment. She paired it thigh-high purple boots. She kept her hair open in her usual sleek style and opted for minimalistic makeup with highlighted lips. Needless to say, this experimental look of the singer proved successful.

Also Read: Cardi B To Join Politics? Rapper Plans To 'shake The Table' By Becoming Part Of Congress

Cardi B’s ‘dog walker’ look

Cardi B captioned her photo, “The Dog walker”. But she looks more glamorous than ever despite going for a very unique and experimental style. Cardi B sported a yellow dress with a polka dot pattern. She paired her outfit with gladiator heels, a mini statement bag, and big yellow hoops. She opted for blue hair and styled it in an abstract hairdo. A pair of orange sunglasses completed Cardi B’s look.

Also Read: Cardi B, Niall Horan Have The Funniest Reactions To Sam Smith's Latest Instagram Post

Also Read: Cardi B Hits Back At Mean Comment By Twitter User On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.