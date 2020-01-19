The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cardi B Wears 'gimp Suit' For Paris Fashion Week, Netizens Divided

Hollywood News

Rapper Cardi B recently donned a ‘keys and metal suit’ for Paris Fashion week pushing the extremes of fashion a notch higher and leaving the internet divided.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cardi B

American rapper Cardi B recently donned a ‘keys and metal suit’ for Paris Fashion week pushing the extremes of fashion a notch higher. The outfit which has been dubbed a ‘Gimp Suit’ by the fans across the globe has left the netizens divided. 

With padlocks and metal keys

The Money hitmaker took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in the ankle-length rubber dress which was adorned by padlocks and metal keys. The designer Richard Orlinski also features alongside the singer which was posted yesterday. The singer finished her look with a black mask matching her outfit along with black heels and a black beret. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Many users praised her for her confidence calling it 'fearless' and 'iconic' while others lashed her for choosing a bizarre outfit. Catch all the reactions here: 

Read: Cardi B Tweets About Applying For Nigerian Citizenship, Nigerian Government Responds

Read: Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

She previously posted a picture in a similar outfit with her husband Offset congratulating him for his collaboration with fashion designer Chaz A Jordan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Recently, in a tweet Cardi B talked about the memes that are being circulated online based on the US-Iran tensions. She said that this issue is no joke. She then went on to mention that these memes are especially no joke for those who belong to New York. Cardi B then reportedly bashed US President Donald Trump. She said that it is sad that this man (President Donald Trump) is putting American lives in danger. The dumbest move by Trump to date, Cardi B further added. She then concluded her tweet by saying that she is applying for Nigerian citizenship.

Read: Cardi B's Experimental Looks Prove The Singer Can Pull Off Any Outfit; See Pics

Read: Cardi B Hits Back At Mean Comment By Twitter User On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOHAN BHAGWAT ON HINDUTVA
EX-PDP MLA THANKS GOVT
QUEEN ELIZABETH ISSUES STATEMENT
TRAVIS HEAD PULLS OFF A STUNNER
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY SLAMS GOVT
DIGVIJAYA CLAIMS RSS HAS CHANGED